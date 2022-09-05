Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers.

“The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.

4-H has eight clubs and 40 projects in Lubbock County that kids can participate in. Alexander says that includes more than agriculture projects.

“It’s something city kids as well as country kids can be involved in,” Alexander said.

With public speaking, drama, music and cooking classes, 4-H unites kids from all backgrounds.

“4-H is just a small community. So, we have kids from all over the county that are in the 4-H program currently, so kids from Idalou, kids from Shallowater, kids from Lubbock,” Alexander said. “So, it’s an opportunity for kids to come together, and get involved, and learn something different.”

Alumni in our area have become lawyers, doctors, veterinarians, and more. To help members enter those careers, 4-H helps them pay for college through the Texas 4-H Foundation.

“One of the largest scholarship programs in the country, and so our kids are involved, and they’re doing things toward the scholarships which includes leadership, community service,” Alexander said.

She says teachers know a 4-H member when they see one in the classroom.

“Their teachers will say when they go to either college, or even in high school they’ll say, ‘We can tell you’ve been in 4-H because of the skills that you’ve got,’ the public speaking skills is another one, and so it just offers them a chance to grow at their own pace and do what they want to do,” Alexander said.

Any student, kindergarten to 12th grade can join. The clover category is for kindergarteners up to second grade, and they have no membership dues. Third grade to 12th grade pay $25 a year for each member. Certain projects that kids might participate in have a separate cost.

There will be a 4-H 101 meeting on Tuesday in the Lubbock County Office building, 916 Main St. at 6 p.m. Alexander says anyone who is considering enrolling their kids in the 4-H program should attend the meeting.

