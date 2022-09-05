Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers

4-H 101 meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lubbock County Office building, 916 Main St.
4-H helps kids prepare for life after high-school, starting in kindergarten.
4-H helps kids prepare for life after high-school, starting in kindergarten.(Ronda Alexander)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers.

“The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.

4-H has eight clubs and 40 projects in Lubbock County that kids can participate in. Alexander says that includes more than agriculture projects.

“It’s something city kids as well as country kids can be involved in,” Alexander said.

With public speaking, drama, music and cooking classes, 4-H unites kids from all backgrounds.

“4-H is just a small community. So, we have kids from all over the county that are in the 4-H program currently, so kids from Idalou, kids from Shallowater, kids from Lubbock,” Alexander said. “So, it’s an opportunity for kids to come together, and get involved, and learn something different.”

Alumni in our area have become lawyers, doctors, veterinarians, and more. To help members enter those careers, 4-H helps them pay for college through the Texas 4-H Foundation.

“One of the largest scholarship programs in the country, and so our kids are involved, and they’re doing things toward the scholarships which includes leadership, community service,” Alexander said.

She says teachers know a 4-H member when they see one in the classroom.

“Their teachers will say when they go to either college, or even in high school they’ll say, ‘We can tell you’ve been in 4-H because of the skills that you’ve got,’ the public speaking skills is another one, and so it just offers them a chance to grow at their own pace and do what they want to do,” Alexander said.

Any student, kindergarten to 12th grade can join. The clover category is for kindergarteners up to second grade, and they have no membership dues. Third grade to 12th grade pay $25 a year for each member. Certain projects that kids might participate in have a separate cost.

There will be a 4-H 101 meeting on Tuesday in the Lubbock County Office building, 916 Main St. at 6 p.m. Alexander says anyone who is considering enrolling their kids in the 4-H program should attend the meeting.

For more information of the 4-H branch in Lubbock, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
Joey McGuire in first game as Red Raiders Head Coach, Sept. 3, 2022.
Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut
Thanks to Bobby Neufeld for this video of the dirt wall south of Brownfield on Saturday...
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash...
Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash
Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked...
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey
Mount Gilead Baptist Church Pulpit
Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage