Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

Christy Reeves is the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. She said the organization is off to a great start this year.

“We just kicked up our 2022 Blitz build and we have so many volunteers out here. The Blitz Home Builders came from all over the country,” Reeves said.

The Blitz Home Builders Organization chooses to help one city each year. This year they chose to come help Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. The Blitz Home Builders Organization is a close-knit team of dedicated and experienced construction volunteers. 68 individuals came on behalf of the organization from all across the world.

Camille Mills is a future habitat homeowner. She will be receiving one of the homes completed in the Blitz Build.

“I’m so excited. Just so so grateful for everybody that came out to help,” Mills said. “It’s just, it’s amazing to be a part of this. It’s amazing to be chosen to be part of it.”

Anyone can apply for a Habitat home. In order to receive these homes, candidates have to fill out an application, attend a workshop, be selected by the volunteer committee, and then complete construction hours.

“So they are out here getting hours, working side by side with these volunteers. When they’ve done that, their education hours, the houses are done, we closed on them. They own a house, a no-interest, affordable mortgage. That’s how it works,” Reeves said.

Mills had never used a nail gun in her life.

“It’s crazy. I never thought I would shoot a nail gun. And I did that today,” Mills said.

She was ready to do whatever it took to become a homeowner for her family.

“It’s myself and I have two little boys. I have a three-year-old, his name is Cairo. And a one-year-old, his name is Peyton. So this will be our home,” Mills said.

The build will take place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept 16th. There is still time to sign up and volunteer.

“Even if you don’t know how to do construction, you don’t have to, and even if you don’t want to sign up just come out to the Blitz. See what we’re doing,” Reeves said, “Watch it, learn, and then if you feel comfortable, just jump in. We’ll give you a hard hat. 18 and up, close-toed shoes. That’s all you need. Come to the Blitz.”

Habitat for Humanity also announced a new project it will launch after the Blitz Build. The plan is to expand 70 homes into an East Lubbock subdivision. For more information about the Blitz Build and Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, visit their website here.

