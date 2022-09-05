Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock ISD supports Uvalde CISD for Robb Elementary’s first day of school

Lubbock ISD stands with Uvalde
Lubbock ISD stands with Uvalde(Lubbock ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is asking the community to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 in support of the Uvalde community as Robb Elementary begins its school year.

The Uvalde community was rocked by a shooting on May 24, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos ran into the elementary school with an assault rifle and took the lives of 19 students and two teachers after shooting his grandmother in the face earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Organs of Dalhart player to be donated
City of New Deal logo (Source: City of New Deal Tx. com)
Boil notice in effect for New Deal
50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Lubbock Police Department Presser
WATCH: LPD address police chase and rollover