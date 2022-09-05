Lubbock ISD supports Uvalde CISD for Robb Elementary’s first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is asking the community to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 in support of the Uvalde community as Robb Elementary begins its school year.

The Uvalde community was rocked by a shooting on May 24, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos ran into the elementary school with an assault rifle and took the lives of 19 students and two teachers after shooting his grandmother in the face earlier in the day.

