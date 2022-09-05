Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun.

Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle.

A crash on Sept 2 left one Plainview man dead and another Plainview man seriously injured.

