Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,
One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun.
- Police reported no shots were fired at the hospital
- The police detained the person as they were attempting to leave
- More here: 1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle.
- Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th and University
- All four people were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries
- Details here: 4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
A crash on Sept 2 left one Plainview man dead and another Plainview man seriously injured.
- Anthony Ray Acosta, 20, was riding his motorcycle
- Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, was attempting to turn and the two vehicles collided
- Read more here: 1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
