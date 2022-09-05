Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun.

Police reported no shots were fired at the hospital

The police detained the person as they were attempting to leave

More here: 1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital

Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle.

Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th and University

All four people were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries

Details here: 4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University

A crash on Sept 2 left one Plainview man dead and another Plainview man seriously injured.

Anthony Ray Acosta, 20, was riding his motorcycle

Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, was attempting to turn and the two vehicles collided

Read more here: 1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash

