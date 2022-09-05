Organs of Dalhart player to be donated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The organs of Yahir Cancino, the Dalhart high school student who died after sustaining a head injury during a J.V. football game, will be donated tonight, according to his family.

An honor walk will take place at UMC hospital as Yahir makes his way to the operating room to undergo surgery, which will take place at 8 p.m.

Yahir was injured on September 1 during a game between the Dalhart Golden Wolves and the Sundown Roughnecks. He lost consciousness during the game, and when medical staff could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC, eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Anyone who wishes to support Yahir and his family is encouraged to attend the honor walk.

