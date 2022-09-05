Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured and has led to a rollover crash.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sept 5, police were trying to recover a stolen vehicle seen on E 49th near Clapp Park, according to the LPD. However, the driver of the vehicle suddenly drove off.

The investigating officer pursued the vehicle to 50th and Avenue U. During the incident, an officer was injured and has since been taken to the hospital.

At 50th and Avenue U, two cars were involved in a collision, with one overturning. Police have not confirmed whether either vehicle involved was the stolen vehicle.

Three people have been taken into custody in relation to the stolen vehicle.

Police originally reported no injuries at the rollover. However, two people have since requested to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

