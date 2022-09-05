Local Listings
Quiet weather for the rest of the week

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A return of the dry, warm conditions as we begin a new workweek with little to no change in the day-to-day forecast.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Temperatures topped out today in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool down with overnight lows in the 60s. Winds will remain light through the night with clear skies.

Tomorrow will be almost an exact repeat of today. Temps will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with dry, clear conditions. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph from the west, eventually turning to the east.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

We will see very little change in our forecast for the next several days as the warm, dry pattern that we are so familiar with returns. Highs will remain in the low 90s through the workweek with no rain chances until the weekend. Temperatures will decrease slightly with slim rain chances this weekend as a cold front makes its way to the KCBD viewing area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

