Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says

Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis: a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

The bureau projects the need for head cooks and chefs will rise 25% by 2030, far faster than the 8% growth rate for other occupations.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, The Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.

The industry is acknowledging that it must offer higher pay, benefits and improved work-life balance to help meet the demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden visiting key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada