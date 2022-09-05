Returning to drier and hotter days for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is unlikely, but not impossible this Labor Day. A drier and hotter pattern will dominate this week’s local weather.

This Labor Day afternoon will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light and it will feel very warm to hot. Highs will be around three to five degrees above average for the holiday.

Today’s rain chance is slim and is mainly limited to the area near and east of the Caprock (the eastern KCBD/FOX34 viewing area). A few thundershowers may develop in the mid- to late afternoon heat.

Even away from the grill, things will be heating up this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Generally sunny days and clear nights will follow through Friday. Rain is not expected and winds will remain light. Temperatures will peak around 90 degrees to the low 90s. Low temperatures will continue in the 60s.

The weekend, from today’s perspective, is likely to be dry. We are watching a couple of features which may change that outlook. Stay tuned.

