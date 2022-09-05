Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

WATCH: Grandmother celebrates 91st birthday by skydiving

A 91-year-old Minnesota woman decides to take the leap of her life for her birthday. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Tom Aviles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 91-year-old woman in Minnesota celebrated her birthday by taking an exhilarating leap from a plane.

Members of a Twin Cities church banded together to give Ida Shannon a high-flying birthday gift.

“I went ziplining for my 80th birthday,” she said. “Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, ‘Oh, I’ll just go skydiving.’”

Shannon took the leap of her life by skydiving with the support of members of Heights Church in Fridley.

“I didn’t really think that was ever going to happen, but then they went ahead and raised money for me to do this,” she said.

The 91-year-old has also raised 10 children and worked into her 80s.

“She’s like the real Wonder Woman,” Shannon’s friend Daisy May said. “She’s strong and loves the people.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

City of New Deal logo (Source: City of New Deal Tx. com)
Boil notice in effect for New Deal
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden assails ‘Trumpies’ in Labor Day battleground pitches
Understanding your credit score can be a challenge, and when people have questions, they often...
Common credit questions people search on Google
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada