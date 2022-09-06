1 injured in one-vehicle roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire, PD, and EMS are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:11 p.m. on Highway 87 near 98th Street.

According to LPD, a truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 87 when it rolled and landed in the ditch between the north and southbound lanes.

A passing truck stopped to assist.

Lubbock PD confirms that one person has sustained minor injuries.

This story is developing.

