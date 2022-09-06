Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo.

According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.

The driver, 71-year-old William Brunt Jr., died on scene. Three passengers from that vehicle were taken to UMC in Lubbock for non-incapacitating injuries. Martinez was also taken to UMC for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
Texas DPS
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo

Latest News

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is Coming to The Buddy Holly Hall…And It’s Magical
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic coming to Lubbock in December
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash
Ruidoso Police Department
Primitive bones found at Ruidoso construction site
This afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees...
Weather changes ahead, but first...