1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo.

According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.

The driver, 71-year-old William Brunt Jr., died on scene. Three passengers from that vehicle were taken to UMC in Lubbock for non-incapacitating injuries. Martinez was also taken to UMC for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

