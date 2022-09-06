1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block of South Loop 289 that has left one person with serious injuries.

According to LPD, a motorist traveling eastbound on S Loop 289 pulled over to change a tire on his vehicle. In the process of changing the tire, the jack slipped causing the vehicle to land on top of the motorist.

Lubbock PD and fire received the call at around 8:42 p.m.

This story is developing.

