2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.

According to LPD, the injured motorists sustained moderate and minor injuries.

Traffic has been severely backed up on the loop so motorists should use caution in the area.

It is not known at this time if the injured motorists were transported to UMC.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.