2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.

According to LPD, the injured motorists sustained moderate and minor injuries.

Traffic has been severely backed up on the loop so motorists should use caution in the area.

It is not known at this time if the injured motorists were transported to UMC.

This story is developing.

