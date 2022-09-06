3 teens arrested, officer identified after being struck by stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three teenagers have been arrested and a Lubbock Police Officer has been identified after a Monday morning situation left the officer injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle. During the situation, the officer fired his weapon.

Lubbock Police were called to Clapp Park, around 46th Street and Ave. U on September 5 at 11:22 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle doing “donuts” in the parking lot near the city pool. Multiple units were called to the area. The first officer to arrive was in the process of trying to stop the vehicle, which was confirmed to be stolen when Lubbock Police Office Larry Barnhill arrived to help.

Moments after Barnhill arrived, the driver of the vehicle drove off from the felony stop.

The officer’s current condition is not known at this time. He was initially listed as having moderate injuries.

During that process, police say the 14-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle intentionally hit Officer Barnhill. Before he was hit, Officer Barnhill shot his weapon one time, hitting just the vehicle. The teen driver drove away from the area, which started a chase.

The teen was driving south on Avenue U and went into the intersection at 50th Street. The stolen vehicle crashed into an SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were three people inside the stolen vehicle. All three are juveniles. They all ran after the crash but were quickly taken into custody and brought to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The driver, a 14-year-old male, is facing charges of aggravated assault on a Peace Officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 14year-old female, is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

There was also a 15-year-old male in the vehicle. He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

Pursuit at Clapp Park (KCBD, Andrew Wood)

