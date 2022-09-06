Local Listings
Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate

The City of Lubbock City Council will consider its legislative agenda for the upcoming year.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will have a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins in October.

The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Lubbock City Council Chambers at 1208 14th St.

The proposed $1 billion budget includes a 4 cent decrease in the property tax rate with a significant increase in property valuations. However, the city will see $4.7 million in added revenue.

On top of that will be an anticipated $3 million in new properties added to the tax roles.

The council is expected to adopt the budget and tax rate on Sept. 13.

