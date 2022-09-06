Local Listings
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

A GoFundMe for a 16-year-old murder suspect’s legal defense fund was taken down. (KIRO, GOFUNDME, THURSTON CO. SHERIFF, STILL PHOTOS, HANDOUT, CNN)
By KIRO Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KIRO) - An online fundraiser for a Washington state teen facing murder charges is no longer active. Some say, despite the situation, it should not have been taken down.

Gabriel Davies, 16, mysteriously disappeared Wednesday night from Olympia, Washington. Blood was found in his abandoned truck. As the search went on, authorities found the body of a 51-year-old man, a man a relative of Davies once lived with. He had been fatally shot inside his home near Orting.

Davies reappeared Thursday night. His family asked for privacy.

Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man.(Source: KIRO via CNN)

Then, the next night, Davies and another 16-year-old boy from Thurston County were arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the 51-year-old man’s death.

“When the story first came out, of course I was worried that he was injured or something else had happened. And then when the other details came out, you know, obviously pretty shocking,” said Olympia resident Dave Geroux.

A GoFundMe was set up Saturday to raise money for Davies’ legal defense. It raised nearly $21,000 before it was taken down Sunday afternoon.

GoFundMe said the page violated its terms of service and that it doesn’t allow anyone to raise money for someone suspected of a violent crime. All donations to Davies’ defense will be refunded.

“Seemed like the kid was on the football team, heading down the right path, and next thing you know, he’s arrested for murder,” said Olympia resident John Robertson.

He thinks the GoFundMe for Davies should have been allowed to stay up.

“Innocent until proven guilty. It seems like you ought to have whatever means is necessary to defend yourself,” he said.

Davies and his alleged accomplice are expected to be in court Tuesday.

