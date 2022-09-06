Grand jury indicts man accused of scalding baby in kitchen sink

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ruben Castillo Jr., 32, has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault after he was accused of scalding a baby with hot water in mid-July.

The incident happened on July 13 of this year. According to a police report, Castillo put the baby in the kitchen sink after attempting to change her and walked away to retrieve her clothes when he heard the child start to scream.

The child was trying to get away from the hot water, and when Castillo pulled her out of the sink he saw that her face, torso, lower abdomen, and genital area were all burned.

Castillo went to the front office of his apartment and called 911 as he had no vehicle available to take her to the hospital.

Castillo was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 20 on a $500,000 bond. As of this report, Castillo is still in jail.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.