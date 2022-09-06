Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Murtagh

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Murtagh, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 9-month-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He loves everyone he meets and is very outgoing. Murtagh gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammy.

