Lubbock oral surgeon launches 6th annual Smiles for Soldiers program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is proud to launch our Smiles For Soldiers program. This program provides one veteran who lives or works in the Lubbock area with a complimentary full-arch restoration procedure.
FULL-ARCH RESTORATION
The recipient will receive a complete set of new teeth at no cost. This type of tooth replacement is called full-arch restoration, and it involves using dental implants to secure a fixed denture in one or both arches. Our experts will work closely with a restorative dentist to complete the treatment.
If you are a retired or active duty military member who has difficulty eating, smiling, or speaking because of missing or failing teeth, this could be a life-changing opportunity.
IT’S EASY TO APPLY!
- Be an active duty, reserve, or veteran of the military
- Answer a few simple questions
- Submit two digital photos of your current smile and your teeth
- Submit your application by September 15, 2022
Click here to submit an application.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.