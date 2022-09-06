Lubbock Police, avid runner share safety tips after Eliza Fletcher case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many joggers, the Eliza Fletcher case has raised a lot of concern. Fletcher was the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis.

The Lubbock Police Department and joggers from the Lubbock area have a few safety tips to share.

Lubbock jogger Alexis Plum enjoys running everyday in her free time. Sometimes up to five miles a day. She said the Fletcher case has been eye-opening to her.

“Um, but definitely makes me feel a little bit unsafe, just knowing that did happen,” Plum said.

Kasie Davis, Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department, said this does not happen often and Alexis should feel safe on her runs.

“The really good news is that here in Lubbock, Texas, the likelihood of an individual being the victim of a violent crime, whenever it comes to the randomness aspect of it, it is almost non-existent unless you are engaged in as we say, nefarious activity,” Davis said.

Davis said running with a buddy is always safer than running alone.

“Because if someone is there with you the likelihood that someone will try and attack you, kidnap you, whatever the case may be, whatever their intentions are, that likelihood is going to decrease exponentially just by the fact that you’re there with someone else,” said Davis.

Running in daylight is best. If you do have to run during darker hours like dusk or dawn, try to wear bright colors if possible.

“And we understand the desire to run in the cooler hours,” Davis said. “So it’s not as hot we totally understand that. But the reality is, if you are seen in the daytime, you’re just going to be a little bit more safe.”

If you are running with headphones, it is best to try and keep the volume down. Plum said she always keeps this in mind.

“I do have air pods, but I can turn it down to like lower volume,” Plum said. “So if I do hear somebody or see something, I have that, just watching my back literally anytime, anywhere I run, watching my back is super important.”

Sharing your location with your friends and family can help as well.

“And I also share my location with all of my friends, all of my family. So I think that’s something that’s also important is sharing your location with anybody,” Plums said. “My roommates, I let them know, every time I’m going to run it, I’m like, hey, I’ll be back in probably like two hours.”

With the slim chance that something does happen to you; if your family or friends know your most recent location that will be a big help to detectives.

“We don’t want this case out of Memphis, Tennessee to stop people from living their lives here in Lubbock, because that’s no way to live,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.