Man indicted by Lubbock grand jury for arson and aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - William Jeffrey, 56, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, September 6 for aggravated assault and arson after an incident that occurred last month.

According to the police report, Lubbock PD was called to the Kingdom Tower Apartments on August 14 in reference to a civil disturbance. Two employees of the apartment reported the incident, telling police that they invited Jeffrey to the main office of the apartment where he was informed that he was no longer allowed to reside on the property due to him attacking another resident.

Jeffrey became angry and agitated, leaving the main office but returning a short time later with a three-and-a-half-foot metal pipe. Jeffrey entered the main office again and started attacking one of the employees with the pipe, injuring his left arm and the left side of his head, and biting the other employee on the left arm.

The two employees managed to diffuse the situation at which point Jeffrey returned to his apartment and began throwing household items out of his bedroom window and onto the street. Officers arrived at the apartment and began staging outside of his door while one officer began talking to Jeffrey through his bedroom window. Officers forced their way into Jeffrey’s apartment after he lit his bedsheets on fire. Jeffrey had barricaded his bedroom door with heavy furniture to prevent officers from entering his room and then barricaded himself in his bathroom.

Officers managed to enter his bedroom and bathroom to detain him, though officers had to tase Jeffrey as he refused to comply with commands.

After handcuffing Jeffrey, officers escorted him to a patrol vehicle where he was checked out by EMS. He admitted to consuming an unknown amount and type of pills, according to the report.

Jeffrey was released pending charges to undergo further medical treatment. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on August 17 on a $100,000 bond and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and arson where he is awaiting trial.

