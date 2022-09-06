Local Listings
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead and a Plainview man is in serious condition after a crash in Hale County, just north of Plainview.

DPS Troopers responded to the crash at FM 400 and FM 3183 Friday evening. 31-year-old Jorge Rioja was stopped at the stop sign on FM 3183 when investigators say he failed to yield the right of way when turning right and collided with a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Anthony Acosta.

Acosta died at the scene. Rioja was flown via Aerocare to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

