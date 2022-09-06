Local Listings
New election equipment for Lubbock County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County will be receiving new voting systems for the upcoming general and special elections.

The new systems are a result of the passing of Texas Senate Bill 598 which requires the new voting system to provide an “auditable record” of the casted vote, in this case, a paper ballot that can be tabulated in a partial count carried out by a designated general custodian.

However, the added redundancy of paper ballots is intended to help settle any county or ballot disputes in the future.

Here are the upcoming elections for Lubbock county:

Criminal District Attorney

County Judge

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

CRIMINAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY

District Clerk

County Clerk

County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 C

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

County Water Control and Improvement District 1 Precinct 1

County Water Control and Improvement District 1 Precinct 4

County Water Control and Improvement District 1 Precinct at Large

