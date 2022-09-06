Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
1 injured in one-vehicle roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th
Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
one suspect of the mass stabbing spree in Canada found dead
1 suspect of mass stabbing spree in Canada found dead
The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last...
Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect