Primitive bones found at Ruidoso construction site

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Ruidoso police responded to a construction site Monday morning where a crew found a human skull.

Around 8:13 a.m., officers were called to the site near Sudderth Dr. and Park Ave. The crew was finishing excavation work when the skull was discovered. Investigators determined the bones were from a primitive time.

The Ruidoso Police Department along with the Medical Investigators Office are currently investigating the incident.

