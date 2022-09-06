Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Primitive bones found at Ruidoso construction site

Ruidoso Police Department
Ruidoso Police Department(Ruidoso Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Ruidoso police responded to a construction site Monday morning where a crew found a human skull.

Around 8:13 a.m., officers were called to the site near Sudderth Dr. and Park Ave. The crew was finishing excavation work when the skull was discovered. Investigators determined the bones were from a primitive time.

The Ruidoso Police Department along with the Medical Investigators Office are currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
Texas DPS
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo

Latest News

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws
COVID booster shot generic
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected to be available in Texas next week
(Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announces revenue for fiscal 2022, August state sales tax collections