Sunny with chance of rain on the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny with summer-like temps today and more on the way this week. Afternoon highs will likely remain around 90 degrees for the central and western South Plains. There will be some heat for the viewers in the communities along and east of the caprock. I expect daytime highs to soar to 93-96 degrees over the region from Matador south to Snyder and eastward.

Sunny skies will remain in control until the weekend and winds will remain from the east to northeast over the next several days.

High pressure will control our weather and that’s why it will remain stable through the weekend until a cold front arrives. That front could impact Saturday afternoon into Sunday with cooler temps and some rain chances.

