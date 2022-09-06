Tuesday morning top stories: Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer near 50th and Ave. U

Police say the suspects hit a police officer who tried to stop them in the parking lot at Clapp Park

He shot at the car but did not hit anyone

Details here: Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park

Property tax rate public hearing today

The Lubbock City Council will discuss the city’s proposed tax rate and budget for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower

Read more about the property tax rate here: Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate

Uvalde ISD begins classes for the first time since Robb Elementary School shooting

A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers

The district says it continues to increase security at its campuses

More: Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

