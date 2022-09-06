Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Tuesday morning top stories: Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer near 50th and Ave. U

Property tax rate public hearing today

  • The Lubbock City Council will discuss the city’s proposed tax rate and budget for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1
  • The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower
  • Read more about the property tax rate here: Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate

Uvalde ISD begins classes for the first time since Robb Elementary School shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
Texas DPS
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo

Latest News

This afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees...
Weather changes ahead, but first...
The City of Lubbock City Council will consider its legislative agenda for the upcoming year.
Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate
Lubbock Fire, PD, and EMS are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:11...
1 injured in roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue