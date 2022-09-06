Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Weather changes ahead, but first...

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same.

After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.

This afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees...
This afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6.(KCBD First Alert)

More of the same will take us through the end of the work week. Other than a few occasional clouds, skies will be clear, winds light, mornings pleasant, and afternoons hot.

Clear and calm weather is on tap each night through Friday night.

Change arrives this weekend. A cold front is anticipated Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The arrival of a cold front may touch off showers Saturday evening/night into Sunday.
The arrival of a cold front may touch off showers Saturday evening/night into Sunday.(KCBD First Alert)

The arrival of the front may touch off showers Saturday evening/night into Sunday. Currently, the potential for measurable rain is low.

The front will bring a cool down. Ahead of the front Saturday will still be quite warm to hot. Behind the front Sunday will be much cooler. Highs may be up to 15 degrees cooler than the day before.

A cold front will bring a cool down this weekend. However, Saturday will still be quite warm to...
A cold front will bring a cool down this weekend. However, Saturday will still be quite warm to hot. Sunday highs may be up to 15 degrees cooler.(KCBD First Alert)

If the timing of the front varies from the current outlook, our forecast will change. An earlier arrival would result in a slightly cooler Saturday. A later arrival would result in a hotter Saturday afternoon.

Keep an eye on our forecast, watching for potential changes, here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to the forecast section.

You can also keep up with the latest with our KCBD Weather app. It is free in your app or play store.

For current weather and forecasts for any location in the country, use the menu to change the location of interest. Check in on friends and family. Plan a trip. Or just tour the weather around the USA.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and U rollover
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289.
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
Texas DPS
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 09/6/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Sept. 6
3-day forecast
Quiet weather for the rest of the week
Even away from the grill, things will be heating up this afternoon.
Returning to drier and hotter days for now
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Sept 5
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Sept 5