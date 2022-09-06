Weather changes ahead, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same.

After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.

More of the same will take us through the end of the work week. Other than a few occasional clouds, skies will be clear, winds light, mornings pleasant, and afternoons hot.

Clear and calm weather is on tap each night through Friday night.

Change arrives this weekend. A cold front is anticipated Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The arrival of a cold front may touch off showers Saturday evening/night into Sunday. (KCBD First Alert)

The arrival of the front may touch off showers Saturday evening/night into Sunday. Currently, the potential for measurable rain is low.

The front will bring a cool down. Ahead of the front Saturday will still be quite warm to hot. Behind the front Sunday will be much cooler. Highs may be up to 15 degrees cooler than the day before.

If the timing of the front varies from the current outlook, our forecast will change. An earlier arrival would result in a slightly cooler Saturday. A later arrival would result in a hotter Saturday afternoon.

