12 year old padiatric cancer patient rings the bell at Covenant Children’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rob Dolan has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor since May 2021, after chemotherapy and many uphill battles today he rang the bell and is on the way to remission. Rob said about ringing the bell, “I was kind of nervous at first but then it was just happiness from there.”

Mara Dolan, Rob’s mother says that doctors found his tumor after an eye exam. Rob and his family say they are looking forward to cutting down appointments from weekly to monthly.

Mara says, “I wouldn’t change anything, um I am just so grateful and thankful for Covenant oncology.”

Ringing the bell was just the start of an exciting day for Rob and other pediatric cancer patients at Covenant Children’s. Covenant Children’s asked six of the patients what they wanted to be when they grow up, the answers were typical for kids, firefighters, police officers, veterinarians, or professional athletes. Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Department, and the Texas Tech Basketball team came to visit the patients and talk about what they do in their field. But Rob’s answer stood out, he says that he hopes to become a pediatric oncologist to help kids, just like his doctors helped him. He says it was the little things like gifts on his birthday that made a big impact.

Rob Dolan says, “They always ask hey do you need anything, or do you need a snack, do you want a sandwich, I mean pretty much the little things.” Rob tried on his doctor’s, Dr. O, whitecoat and talked about medical school, and his hopes to help West Texas kids someday.

Dr. O at Covenant Children’s told Dolan, “The best part of this job is that we get to make kids feel better, we get to make a difference in their lives so they can go ahead and have a normal rest of their lives like you’re going to do now that you are done with treatments.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.