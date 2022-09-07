4 injured after ambulance rolls over in Chaves County

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt after an EMT ambulance rolled over on U.S. 70 Northeast.

Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash Tuesday. The sheriffs office says two EMT personnel, a prisoner and a deputy from Curry County were all taken to the hospital.

One person suffered serious injuries, another was moderately injured and two people had minor injuries. New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash.

