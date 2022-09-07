Local Listings
City council hears from public on new property tax rate

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council convened for a special council meeting tonight to hear from the public on its property tax proposal.

The proposed rate is four cents less than the current tax rates, but with the rise in property appraisal values, the proposed rate is expected to bring in more than $4 million in new revenue.

On average, the city reports property tax bills will go up by about $40 a year.

Council members are expected to approve this rate as well as next year’s budget a week from today.

