City of Lubbock to offer updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer the new COVID-19 booster vaccine starting September 13, 2022. The health department is waiting to receive the new vaccine and is unable to offer any COVID-19 boosters until the shipment is received. Once the shipment arrives, the new vaccine will be available by appointment at the health department and at multiple pop-up clinics. Pop-up clinic dates and locations will be announced in the next few days. The new booster will also be available through many local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area.

On September 1, 2022, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issued new recommendations for COVID-19 boosters after the Food and Drug Administration authorized updated booster formulas for both Pfizer and Moderna. The ACIP recommends that everyone who is eligible stay up-to-date on vaccinations by getting an updated booster dose at least 2 months after their last COVID-19 shot—either since their last booster dose or since completing their primary series.

These new boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. Updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against the virus and address waning vaccine effectiveness over time.

For more COVID-19 vaccine information, visit [mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine]mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

