‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving NBC, moving to Peacock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After airing on NBC since 1965, the network has made the decision to move the soap opera to the streaming platform Peacock. The final episode to air on KCBD and NBC stations across the country will be Friday, Sept. 9. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the program will only be seen on Peacock.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” was made by NBC, not KCBD.

There is a customer care hotline set up, to answer questions about the change, at 1-855-597-1827.

Beginning Monday KCBD NewsChannel 11 at Noon will be followed by NBC News Daily at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.