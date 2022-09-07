Local Listings
Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street.

The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building.

LFR confirms that the fire has been controlled.

We will update the story as new information is provided.

