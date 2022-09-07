Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street.

The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building.

LFR confirms that the fire has been controlled.

We will update the story as new information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.