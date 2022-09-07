Former Red Raider third baseman called up to the Texas Rangers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Jung, who played as a third baseman for Texas Tech, is going to be making his professional debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Josh was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2017 and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Recently, he’s been recovering from an injury that delayed his debut with the Rangers.

