South Plains Food Bank sees 70% increase in food insecure people in 90 days

As September marks the beginning of Hunger Action Month the South Plains Food Bank is taking initiative
South Plains Food Bank Volunteers(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 38 million people in the United States are food insecure. The South Plains Food Bank is recognizing Hunger Action Month by teaming up with local businesses for donations.

Morgan Baker, the Communications Director for the South Plains Food Bank, said this month really puts a spotlight on what they do at the South Plains Food Bank.

“Food insecurity is so much bigger of an issue than people even remotely realize here in Lubbock,” Baker said. “Pre-pandemic, we were expecting to serve about 56,000 families every year. Now that’s risen up to about 98,000.”

These numbers are continuing to rise, in the last three months, the food bank has seen a 70 percent increase in the number of people they serve.

“And that’s continuing to rise. That’s not even counting the COVID stuff. So 98,000 plus 70 percent,” Baker said.

This month, the South Plains Food Bank is running multiple campaigns with businesses.

“Helping Hunger, which is a campaign that we are running with HEB. We are super excited about the donations that we’ve already received from that. It runs through October,” Baker said. “We’re also running a special campaign with Whataburger, where all of the Whataburger’s in the Lubbock, the South Plains area, and across Slaton are all making donations to the South Plains Food Bank.”

For every one-dollar donation they receive, the food bank can turn that into three meals.

“So we are super excited. If we were to raise like, let’s say $50,000, that would translate into 150,000 meals for the food insecure,” Baker said.

Donations are not the only thing needed to help fight hunger. In order to make these meals, the food bank needs more manpower.

“But you know, it’s time and treasure, are the two things that people really give us. The other huge way that you can help us is by volunteering with this,” Baker said.

Cindy Antoniello is the Volunteer Manager for the South Plains Food Bank. She said there are many different ways to help.

“We could use a minimum of 30 individuals to help our staff, pack food boxes, bag produce, load the carts into our client.s vehicles, help the orchard harvesting apples right now, and also at our farm. So every day, we need volunteers,” Antoniello said.

Having volunteers helps ensure that food does not go bad.

“Right now we have 15 acres, 2,500 apple trees that we’re harvesting, and if we don’t get those apples off the trees, they’re just gonna go to waste,” Antoniello said. “And we hate for that to happen because those apples are gonna go to subsidize our food boxes.”

There are also lots of vegetables that need harvesting at the bank too.

For information about donating or volunteering visit the South Plains Food Bank’s website here.

