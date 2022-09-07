KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mud Pie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mud Pie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 9-month-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She has that puppy energy and loves to cuddle humans. Mud Pie gets along well with other dogs and she will entertain you for hours. She is up to date on all her shots, is neutered and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Murtagh.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.