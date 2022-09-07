Local Listings
Learn how to square dance

Lubbock Square Dance Federation
By Kristin Carol
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12.

Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.

Anyone who’s at least 12-years-old can come to classes. Just be at the dance hall Monday nights at 7 o’clock. at 2305 120th St. The first class is free!

