Missouri murder suspect arrested in Floydada said ‘I just murdered my wife’

Keith Bass II, 48, faces charges of first-degree murder of his wife in Missouri.
Keith Bass II, 48, faces charges of first-degree murder of his wife in Missouri.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - A Missouri man wanted for murder was arrested in Floydada after flagging down the police chief Wednesday afternoon on Hwy. 62 and admitting he killed his wife.

According to KCTV5, a woman was found dead and a man was in critical condition after being shot just after midnight Wednesday morning. Both victims were found shot on the front porch of a home in Excelsior Springs, MO.

On Wednesday afternoon, 48-year-old Keith Bass II flagged down Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon on Hwy. 62. According to the Floyd County Record, Bass told Chief Ramon, “I just murdered my wife,” while walking toward the chief with a holstered gun.

Bass told the police chief he found his wife in bed with another man and shot them both, the Floyd County Record reports.

Bass was taken to the Hale County Jail in Plainview where he is being held on a first-degree murder charge and a $1 million warrant. Bass will eventually be moved to Missouri to face the charges.

The case remains under investigation.

