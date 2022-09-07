More heat, then a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is still on track to bring changes in our weather this weekend. Before then, however, mornings will be mild and our afternoons hot. And it will be dry.

Change begins Saturday, though at first slight. Much cooler with a slight chance of rain follows the front.

Today through Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will continue to peak about three to five degrees above average for the time of year. There will be a slight breeze from time to time, but for the most part winds will be light.

Our nights will be mostly fair and calm. Other than a few clouds, skies will be clear, winds light, and mornings pleasant with lows ranging from the mid- and upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the 60s elsewhere.

Today mostly sunny and dry. Highs about three to five degrees above average for the time of year.

Change begins Saturday, though at first it may not be noticeable.

Saturday, as the front approaches, will become partly cloudy and it will still be quite warm to hot. Highs near to slightly above average are still anticipated.

The cold front is expected Saturday night or early Sunday. The arrival of the front may touch off showers Saturday evening and Sunday. Spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers are possible.

The cold front is expected Saturday night or early Sunday. It may touch off showers Saturday evening and Sunday.

The area will be much cooler behind the front. Sunday’s highs will be up to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwest to the low 80s in the southeast.

If the cold front arrives earlier then Saturday will be slightly cooler than currently forecast. A later arrival would result in a hotter Saturday afternoon and a later start to the rain chance.

