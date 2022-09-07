Over $2.8 million in grants presented to 8 Panhandle and Abilene area veteran service organizations on September 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On September 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.; the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) will present $2,805,000 in grants to 8 organizations for providing services to approximately 1,500 veterans in the FVA Panhandle Region.

The presentation will be made by TVC Commissioner and Marine Corps veteran Mike Hernandez at the Lubbock County Courthouse, 5th-floor Commissioners Courtroom, 904 Broadway St, Suite 101, Lubbock, Texas.

The grant recipients expected at the event include:

Rusted and Weathered, Inc. is accepting a check for $30,000. This Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans in 16 counties across two FVA regions with Home Modification Services.

Hale County Meals on Wheels is accepting a check for $75,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses in Hale County with Supportive Services.

Refuge Services is accepting a check for $200,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans and veteran dependents in 37 counties across 2 FVA regions with Clinical Counseling Services.

Central Texas Opportunities inc., dba Cornerstone Community Action Agency is accepting a check for $300,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses in 11 counties across three FVA regions with Financial Assistance Services.

Rolling Plains Management Corporation is accepting a check for $600,000. This includes two grants: A General Assistance Grant will provide veterans and surviving spouses in 14 counties across two FVA regions with Financial Assistance Services. A Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans and surviving spouses in 28 counties across two FVA regions with Home Modification Services.

Panhandle Community Services is accepting a check for $800,000. This includes two grants: A General Assistance Grant will provide veterans in 26 counties across this region with Financial Assistance Services. A Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans and surviving spouses in 26 counties across this region with Home Modification Services.

Also awarded grants; but, unable to attend the presentation are:

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement is accepting a check for $300,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Reagan, Sterling, and Tom Green Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

West Texas Counseling & Guidance is accepting a check for $500,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 34 counties across three FVA regions with Clinical Counseling Services.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling over $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans.

Since 2009 through the current 2022-2023 grant cycle, over $234 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,100 FVA grants, serving an estimated 400,000 Texas veterans and their family members.

“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and for their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said Koerner.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/fund.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies that provide direct services to veterans, and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Texas Veterans Commission