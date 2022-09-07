Warm weather preceding a weekend cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another nice day for the South Plains with sunny skies and light winds. Temps are just slightly above normal on this Wednesday. More of the same for tomorrow and then warmer Friday and cooler for the weekend.

A cold front will bring the change in temperatures over the weekend as well as a chance of some showers and storms.

Temperatures over the next few days will range from 88 to 92 degrees in Lubbock and most of the central and western South Plains. The communities along and east of the Caprock will have higher temps with afternoon readings in the mid-90s from now until the weekend.

Rain chances will be associated with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. Currently, the front is not expected in Lubbock and the central South Plains until evening. However, if the front is ahead of schedule there will be a chance for afternoon storms. It looks like rain will develop with the front in the northern communities and move south from mid-afternoon into the evening. The chances of rain will continue into Sunday.

