Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock officer back home after struck by a car Monday

Lubbock City Council gives preliminary approval for the next fiscal year budget, property tax rate

This includes adopting a ‘no new revenue’ tax rate

The council will hold a final vote next Tuesday

Details here: City council hears from public on new property tax rate

Lubbock officer back home after struck by a car Monday

Officer Larry Barnhill suffered a spinal injured while trying to stop a stolen car at Clapp Park

The 14-year-old driver could be charged as an adult

Read more here: 3 teens arrested, officer identified after being struck by stolen vehicle

DPS suspends two troopers

The Texas Inspector General’s Office is investigating five DPS troopers for their response to the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde

The DPS suspended two of the troopers with pay

Follow the latest here: Five Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response

