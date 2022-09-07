Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock officer back home after struck by a car Monday

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council gives preliminary approval for the next fiscal year budget, property tax rate

Lubbock officer back home after struck by a car Monday

DPS suspends two troopers

The Texas Inspector General’s Office is investigating five DPS troopers for their response to the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde

The DPS suspended two of the troopers with pay

Follow the latest here: Five Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response

