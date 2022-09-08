1 injured after being struck by vehicle

Local Listings
Lubbock police are responding to an incident in the 7900 block of 4th street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to an incident in the 7900 block of 4th street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. PD confirms that one person was injured. The incident is being classified as a hit-and-run. The only description available of the vehicle is that it is white in color.

LPD confirms that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries that are non-life-threatening.

This story is developing.

