Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon.

The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:

  • Ralls
  • Earth
  • Ransom Canyon
  • Idalou
  • Wilson
  • Shallowater
  • Brownfield
  • Anton
  • Crosbyton
  • Tahoka
  • Smyer
  • Slaton

The spray is anticipated to be finished Friday night, if not it will be completed Saturday night.

