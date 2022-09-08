Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon.

The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:

Ralls

Earth

Ransom Canyon

Idalou

Wilson

Shallowater

Brownfield

Anton

Crosbyton

Tahoka

Smyer

Slaton

The spray is anticipated to be finished Friday night, if not it will be completed Saturday night.

