Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon.
The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:
- Ralls
- Earth
- Ransom Canyon
- Idalou
- Wilson
- Shallowater
- Brownfield
- Anton
- Crosbyton
- Tahoka
- Smyer
- Slaton
The spray is anticipated to be finished Friday night, if not it will be completed Saturday night.
