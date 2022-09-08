Local Listings
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock

Caprock Cafe open for curbside pick-up & delivery
Caprock Cafe open for curbside pick-up & delivery(Kasie Davis KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!

The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.

The Vice President of CapRock Restaurants Inc., David Cea, had this to say about Caprock Cafe’s 25-year span, “The secret to Caprock Cafe’s success is our team and our culture. We are a very fun place to work, and we strive to make sure our customers have a great meal in a very fun environment.”

The success of Caprock Cafe over the years can be attributed to an amazingly loyal customer base, really good food, and a very simple management philosophy: treat others as you wish to be treated.

Thank you Lubbock, for the continued support over the past 25 years! Join us in celebrating 25 years of being Lubbock’s favorite place to play! Caprock Cafe - Where Texas Plays!

