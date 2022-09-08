Edge Theatre presents ‘Salome’ Sept. 15 - 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Written in 1891, Oscar Wilde’s Salomé, a tragedy in one act, is the provocative retelling of the biblical story of Herod’s stepdaughter, who is known for the Dance of the Seven Veils and the demise of John the Baptist.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Warning: Adult Content

Written by Oscar Wilde & translated by Lord Alfred Douglas. Produced by Sean Allen Jones and Jamison Driskill. Directed by K. Douglas McKennon.

SHOW DATES:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 @ 7:30 PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 @ 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 @ 7:30 PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 @ 2:30 PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 @ 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 @ 7:30 PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 @ 2:30 PM

LOCATION:

The Edge Theatre (AACT)4228 Boston Ave.Lubbock, TX 79413

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.