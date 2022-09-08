Game Day and weekend weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front, as noted in previous posts here, will bring a notable change in our weather this weekend. A weekend which includes a Game Day here at home. Before then, as noted in previous posts here, it’s steady as it goes.

There will be a bit more cloud cover in our sky today, but temperatures will be similar to yesterday. Highs again will be slightly above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

There will be a bit more cloud cover in our sky today, but temperatures will be similar to yesterday. Highs again will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. That's slightly above average for the date. Winds will be light.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The afternoon will be on the hot side with highs about five degrees above average for the time of year.

Game Day Forecast

Saturday will be partly cloudy and the afternoon quite warm. Temperatures will peak near average, but that may be in the early afternoon. In the Lubbock area there is a slight chance of rain late Saturday. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday will be partly cloudy and the afternoon quite warm. Temperatures will peak near average, but that may be in the early afternoon. Temperatures may hold steady, or even drop slightly, mid- to late afternoon.

The cold front we’ve been discussing is still anticipated to arrive in the Lubbock area during the evening. The front may bring rain Saturday evening and Sunday. Spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers are possible.

A cold front, as noted in previous posts here, will bring a notable change in our weather this weekend. Before then, as noted in previous posts here, it's steady as it goes. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunday, behind the cold front, will be much cooler. Highs will be up to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday, ranging from the low 70s in the northwest to the low 80s in the southeast.

Of course, if the cold front arrives earlier Saturday will be slightly cooler than currently forecast. And a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. A later arrival would result in a warmer Saturday afternoon and a later start to the rain chance.

Equinox Sun Glare

For approximately two weeks before and after an equinox, the fall equinox this year is September 22, the sun rises nearly due east and sets nearly due west. This creates a potential blinding glare for drivers heading east in the morning and those heading west in the evening.

You can minimize the glare with a clean windshield inside and out. Have polarizing sunglasses handy. And adjust your drive time slightly to avoid the worst of the glare.

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature yesterday at Lubbock was 89°, two degrees above the average for the date. The City’s September 7 record high is 97°, set in 1915 and tied on the date in 1922 and again in 1985.

The average low for today, September 8, is 62°. The record low for the date is 45°, set just two years ago (2020).

Lubbock’s sunset today is at 8:03 PM. Sunrise tomorrow at 7:27 PM, sunset at 8:02 PM.

