KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mud Pie.

